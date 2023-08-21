DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The now-former treasurer of the North Davidson Athletic Association is being charged with embezzlement, according to Davidson County warrants.

Anna Kristine Lashmit, 28, of Lexington, is facing one count of felony embezzlement.

Warrants accuse Lashmit of embezzling “$9,640.12 in U.S. currency as treasurer of North Davidson Athletic Association Inc. in personal purchases and other debits.”

Lashmit was given a $5,000 unsecured bond and will appear in the Davidson County District Courthouse on Sept. 14.

According to the North Davidson High School Athletics website, the North Davidson Athletic Association is a boosters club that supports the school’s athletic programs.

Lashmit is a teacher at Northwest Elementary School in Lexington, according to Davidson County Schools. She is currently suspended with pay, pending investigation.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

The school district says that Lashmit began employment with DCS as a teacher assistant at North Davidson High School. She was also previously a teacher at Reeds Elementary School in Lexington.