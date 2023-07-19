CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The aspiring third-party group No Labels is facing roadblocks while attempting to get on the ballot across the country, including in North Carolina.

After gathering 14,797 signatures, which is 932 more than the State Board of Elections requirement, officials from No Labels were expecting an immediate approval in their push to get on the ballot. But that wasn’t the case.

“They’ve met our statutory requirement with respect to the first point, in terms of the count,” a representative from the NCSBE said during its July 6 meeting. “But the second point, I’m going to defer consideration to this to the next meeting.”

The “second point” is the part of the general statute that says the aspiring political party has to provide sufficient information to petitioners about its “intent.”

“What they say is ‘No Labels is a national movement of Democrats, Republicans and independents, working to bring American leaders together to develop two-party solutions to America’s biggest problems’. Unfortunately, from my point of view, I’m also concerned that this is not sufficient,” a representative from the NCSBE said.

The NCSBE requested additional information from No Labels to assist in its consideration of the petition, found in the following letter.

No Labels’ co-chair, and former governor and Charlotte mayor, Pat McCrory says the state board is stalling the party’s attempts to get on the ballot.

“But the elections board, we think through pressure from Washington groups, are not moving forward with our bid to get on the ballot, which is inexcusable,” McCrory said.

McCrory, who still describes himself as a conservative Republican, believes in the mission of No Labels. QCN asked him how it’s been working with Democrats in the group.

“I’m amazed how we’re forming consensus, and it’s not our ideas,” he said. “We’re asking American people through surveys, interviews, group sessions. And then me and Ben Chavis, Joe Lieberman, and Larry Hogan, we look at each other to go, ‘Y’all disagree with that?’”

No Labels hasn’t decided whether the party will put a third-party candidate on the presidential ballot — and won’t make that call until after Super Tuesday next spring, when they see which Democratic and Republican candidates make it on the ticket.

McCrory is expecting a rematch of 2020.

“At this point in time, it clearly looks like (President Joe) Biden and (Donald) Trump, and if Biden and Trump are on the ticket, again, we’ve never seen in American history, where so many people are dissatisfied with the two leading candidates,” McCrory said.

Michael Dickerson, director of the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections, isn’t surprised another third-party group is trying to get on the ballot.

“You will find that this time of year, you’ve have that, because now with a national movement, people are getting interested in, ‘Oh, let’s get different presidential candidate,’” Dickerson continued. “And that’s the way it works. It’s part of democracy, it’s part of the process.”

The NCSBE will next meet on Aug. 13, and No Labels will be considered for official party status again.