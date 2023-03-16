RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fort Bragg soldier was charged with disorderly conduct at a terminal after he was removed from an airplane at Raleigh Durham International Airport on Tuesday night.

According to an arrest warrant, 24-year-old Luis Angel Rosas was removed from a JetBlue flight because he was intoxicated and refused to wear a seatbelt.

While trying to get him onto another flight, Rosas became uncooperative and began using foul language at the ticket counter, the warrant states. He also began chasing people around the terminal. That’s when RDU police were called in.

Rosas was arrested and booked by Raleigh police in the Wake County Jail. He was given a written promise to appear in Wake County District Court on April 25.