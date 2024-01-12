FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fort Liberty soldier is dead after getting rear-ended by a minivan while driving an electric bike on Wednesday night, police said.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers were sent to the area along the 300 block of Reilly Road and Cliffbourne Drive in response to a crash.

Investigators said the driver of the electric bike, who’s an active-duty soldier, was in the left lane on Reilly Road traveling from Fort Liberty before getting rear-ended.

The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, later dying from their injuries on Thursday, police said.

Fayetteville police said the next of kin notification is being handled by Fort Liberty.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer C. Biggerstaff at (910) 433-1477.