RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Get loud and put away your wallets.

On Saturday at PNC Arena, the Carolina Hurricanes will take on the Florida Panthers in their fourth preseason game. The best part? Seeing it will be entirely free!

The event includes free admission to the game, free parking, and a day full of entertainment and activities on the South Plaza. Those festivities will include inflatables, fames, face painting, food trucks and more.

To secure up to six free tickets, fans can claim those online now. The tickets are only available online and will not be at PNC’s ticket office.

The event, as you might imagine, will be general admission—parking and seats in the arena are all on a first-come, first served basis.

The puck drops at 1 p.m. on Saturday, but the Canes Kickoff event starts up at 10 a.m. Season Ticket members will be allowed inside at 11:30 a.m. and the public will be permitted inside at 12 p.m.

For more information and frequently asked questions, visit the Canes Kickoff page.