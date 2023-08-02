CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina’s Republican and Democratic parties have each raised hundreds of thousands of dollars within the last six months in preparation for a contentious gubernatorial race in 2024 to fill the shoes of Gov. Roy Cooper.

The increased fundraising efforts come after a change of leadership in the Democratic party, bringing in its youngest party chair in history. Anderson Clayton was appointed to lead the party earlier this year, and at just 25 years old, she’s currently the youngest Democratic party chair in the country.

Chris Cooper, a political scientist at Western Carolina University, was surprised at the shake-up in party leadership.

“One question a lot of folks had was, will that change come with more money for the party?” Cooper posed.

The short answer is no. Last year’s Semi Annual Campaign Finance Report shows the NCDP had around $740,000 of cash on hand at the end of the reporting period, and this year’s report shows they have around $640,000.

“This is exactly what Democrats should be looking at,” Cooper said. “What is going to happen where the rubber meets the road? Clearly, Anderson Clayton is much better at drawing national media attention, right? If you can win an election, by having your party chair appear on national tv, Democrats are winning a route every time in North Carolina.”

The next question is, how does the NCDP’s fundraising stack up to the Republican party? Democrats seem to be raising more at this point. The NCGOP finished up its Semi Annual Report with around $260,000 of cash on hand.

Republicans brought in more money from political action committees, and Democrats brought in more from individuals. So what do the state parties do with all of this money?

“Advertising, advertising, advertising,” Cooper said. “I mean, that really is it and some of it’s what you see on television, but it’s Facebook ads, it’s Twitter ads, it’s mailers, it’s billboards. It’s just putting the name out there.”

QCN reached out to both state parties, requesting interviews to discuss their fundraising efforts but no one was available. The NCDP provided a statement saying: “We’re well-positioned going into this election year. We’re deploying resources across the state to retain the Governor’s Mansion, elect Democrats down the ticket, and flip North Carolina blue for President Biden.”