RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly five years after a driver killed three people in a wreck on Interstate 40 in Johnston County, a judge has now sentenced that driver.

On August 29, 2018, North Carolina State Highway Patrol reported William Van O’Neal, 61, of Garner, was driving a flatbed truck eastbound on I-40 near mile marker 319 when he failed to stop for a traffic back up and plowed into several vehicles.

The Highway Patrol said troopers were investigating a separate crash in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 323 which caused backups. That’s when O’Neal’s flatbed truck slammed into vehicles – causing a chain-reaction crash, the Highway Patrol said.

Four people died in that crash and several others were seriously hurt. The Johnston County District Attorney’s Office identified those killed as Michael Peters of Youngsville, McRoy and Josephine Skipper of Georgetown, South Carolina, and Sherry Allen of Four Oaks.

Ten cars were involved in the crash with two of the vehicles catching on fire. The district attorney’s office said an investigation by highway patrol troopers found that while the O’Neal was not impaired or speeding at the time of the crash, his failure to reduce speed to avoid the collision resulted in the deaths and injuries. Investigators said they found no mechanical defects with his vehicle.

O’Neal was indicted on four counts of involuntary manslaughter. He also faced two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury for injuries sustained by two other victims.

Just before his trial was scheduled to start, O’Neal changed his plea to guilty to all six felony charges.

Family members for the victims gave their impact statements to Superior Court Judge Dawn Layton. They recounted learning about crash, how the loss of loved ones has affected their lives, and their individual struggles to figure out why the defendant caused the crash.

One of the surviving victims of the crash, Rosemary Peters, described feeling the intense impact of their vehicle being struck. She said her husband, Michael Peters, turned the steering wheel at the last moment to take the brunt of the force.

The district attorney’s office said another survivor, John Watkins, Sr. told the judge how thankful he was to survive the crash, but his day-to-day life will never be the same.

Family members of all the victims recounted learning about the horrific nature of the crash, how the loss of loved ones has affected their lives, and their individual struggles to figure out why the defendant caused this avoidable crash. Victims and their family members requested Judge Layton impose an active sentence for the defendant.

Judge Layton sentenced the defendant to six consecutive suspended sentences. He was placed on supervised probation for three years. As a condition of his probation, O’Neal is barred from operating a motor vehicle.

“We will continue to aggressively prosecute those individuals who commit criminal acts on our highways that put the safety of all our citizens in jeopardy,” Assistant District Attorney Paul Jackson said in a statement.