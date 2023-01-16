GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police say a person was shot in the leg in the 600 block of Hickory Grove Road near McAdenville around 6 p.m. on Monday.

Emergency personnel took the man to CaroMont Regional Medical Center. The injury is not considered life-threatening.

Witness accounts say the Shooting occurred next door to Wills Food Store and an initial investigation revealed a confrontation took place between the man and someone in a wrecker. A wrecker is typically known as a tow truck. The wrecker was seen leaving the area right after the shooting, according to the police report.

Officers said a wrecker and two individuals were located and questioned shortly after, however, this is no mention of any arrests at this time and this remains an active investigation.