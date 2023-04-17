CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Ten suspects were caught in a ten-month Cherryville narcotics investigation, according to the police department.

The following people were charged and given the following bonds for different drug-related charges:

Jeffery Homesley | has not been arrested (at this time); warrants are outstanding for his arrest.

| has not been arrested (at this time); warrants are outstanding for his arrest. Brandy Patterson | $5,000 secured bond.

| $5,000 secured bond. Nathaniel Helms | $10,000 secured bond.

| $10,000 secured bond. Jacob Black | $25,000 secured bond.

| $25,000 secured bond. Dana Burleson-Merrium | $150,000 secured bond.

| $150,000 secured bond. Ryan Hudson | $65,000 secured bond.

| $65,000 secured bond. Brandon Clark | $75,000 secured bond.

| $75,000 secured bond. Reginald Miller | $40,000 secured bond.

| $40,000 secured bond. Amanda Osborne | $6,000 secured bond.

| $6,000 secured bond. Michael McCurry | $5,000 secured bond.

Police say the charges include possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver meth, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana. These charges vary per suspect, and police did not advise which suspect received which charges.

Authorities said 32 grams of illegal narcotics were seized, and 40 violations were issued.,

Arrests and charges were obtained through vehicle stops by officers and undercover controlled buys, officials said.