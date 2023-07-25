Gaston County Police seized 10,000 Fentanyl pills weighing approximately 1 kilogram on Monday. They have a street value of roughly $330,000.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men are being held on a million-dollar bond after 10,000 fentanyl pills were seized from their car during a traffic stop, Gaston County Police said on Tuesday.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on Angel De Leon and Alfredo Diaz on Monday near Hudson Blvd. and Armstrong Park Road.

10,0000 fentanyl pills were seized and both men were arrested. They face multiple drug-related charges including trafficking.

Both men are being held on a $1 million secured bond.