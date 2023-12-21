GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two have been charged in connection to a deadly crash that killed a mother and injured her two children in the parking lot of a Gastonia Walmart.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, Vera Brown and David Warden have each been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The deadly accident happened around 6:49 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, in the Walmart parking lot located at 3000 East Franklin Blvd. in Gastonia.

Police said a Dodge Caravan struck the family of three at the front entrance of the Walmart, causing significant injuries to the two children, and killing their mother, Michelle Williamson.

Both suspects turned themselves in at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Dec. 21. This crash remains under investigation by the Gastonia Police Department.

Editor’s Note: Warden’s booking photo is not yet available