GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people including two firefighters have been hospitalized following a wreck involving a fire truck Wednesday in Gaston County.

According to Lucia Riverbend Fire Department Chief David Toomey, the multi-vehicle accident happened at 10:12 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, near the intersection of N.C. 16 and Horseshoe Bend Beach Road in northeastern Gaston County.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Gaston County authorities said firefighters were responding to a call utilizing their lights and siren when they were struck.

Three people, including two firefighters, were transported to area hospitals.

“There are no details on injuries yet, but updates will be provided as they become available,” Tooney said in a written statement.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating.