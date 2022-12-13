GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A four-year-old boy was shot and killed in Gaston County Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. on the 100 block of Cindy Lane off Hickory Grove Road.

Officials responded to a residence on Cindy Lane for a shooting; upon arrival, they found a boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS immediately took life-saving measures, but the child was pronounced deceased.

“When a child is involved, it’s very gut-wrenching,” said Capt. Billy Downey. “It’s heartbreaking. It’s very shocking to the system.”

Police say it appears the child was able to access the gun but said they need to investigate more to know for sure.

Neighbors quickly learned despite life-saving actions; the child didn’t survive.

“It broke my heart, to be honest,” said neighbor Sierra Stevens. “The family, I feel really bad for them. I just wish that gun was locked up.”

The home remained off-limits throughout Tuesday with crime scene tape as police interviewed family and neighbors. Animal services removed at least two dogs from the home.

Authorities say they’re still trying to verify the statements they’ve been told but stressed the importance of keeping guns out of kids’ hands.

“Please make sure you lock your guns up,” Downey said. “They’re very cheap. They’re not hard to come by.”