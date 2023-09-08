Belmont Police officers asses the scene of a 4-year-old being hit by a car. (Matthew Memrick)

BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 4-year-old is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Belmont Friday afternoon, authorities say.

According to the Belmont Police Department, the incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Keener Boulevard near Parkdale Drive. The child was reportedly running with his siblings across Keener at approximately 3:45 p.m.

Witnesses told officers that the vehicle that struck the child remained on the scene and began to render aid until medics arrived.

The child was transported to Levine Children’s Hospital and is in critical condition, Belmont Police said. The driver of the vehicle was not charged and is cooperating with investigators.

This incident is still under investigation.