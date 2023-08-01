BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lake Wylie will soon have a new public beach though a lease agreement between Duke Energy and Gaston County.

The Gaston County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a lease agreement July 27 for the county to operate the 68-acre Southpoint Access recreation area off Boat Launch Road near Belmont. Construction to most features is complete, with the project in its final stages before opening.

The area contains a pair of boat ramps (managed by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission), two large fishing piers, a swimming beach, picnic pads, public parking and more. In addition, the agreement calls for Duke Energy to build a canoe and kayak launch area, which Gaston County will pay for a portion of once completed.

The county says there is also additional space for the development of future amenities.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for the County,” Parks and Recreation Director Cathy Hart said. “This provides us an extra park in a very busy and growing part of the county where land is difficult to come by right now.”

One of the shelters at the future Southpoint access area. (Courtesy Gaston County)

Duke Energy invested $7 million into developing the Southpoint Access area and approached Gaston County in late 2022 with a proposal for Parks & Recreation staff to manage the site.

As part of the vote, the county board approved an initial fee schedule for the access area, which will go into effect in the months ahead. Those fees will cover the upkeep and operation of the park.

“We have a unique and awesome opportunity,” said DeeDee Gillis, chairwoman of the county’s Parks & Recreation Advisory Board. “This is located in an area we all know is booming. We are extremely excited about the possibilities.”

The is the second public beach coming to fruition through Duke Energy. In Denver, a beach is being added to Beatty’s Ford Park on Lake Norman.