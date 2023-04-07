GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives said a victim’s Apple AirTag led to the arrest of a man accused of stealing property from a nurse’s hospital break room last weekend, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the CaroMont Regional Medical Center just before 9 p.m. on April 1 for a report of a person attempting to break into cars in the parking lot.

Officers said they reviewed security video that reportedly showed the suspect opening and rifling through a car that belonged to a nurse. Nothing was taken from the vehicle, police said.

The video also allegedly showed the person breaking into additional cars and stealing property.

While officers were investigating the break-ins, they were told that several nurses had just discovered property missing from a second-floor break room.

Security video from inside the hospital showed the same suspect from the car break-ins entering the break room.

Police said the video also showed the suspect leaving the hospital with the items stolen items from the break room, including a bag containing an AirTag.

Officers used the victim’s AirTag to locate the suspect at a motel on Broadcast Street.

A person that matched the description of the suspect, later identified as 48-year-old Mark Melton of Cherryville, was spotted attempting to leave the motel.

Officers stopped Melton’s vehicle and found the victim’s AirTag in a bag in the back seat of his car.

Melton was charged with felony larceny after breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny from a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $30,000 bond.

Police said most of the stolen property was recovered.