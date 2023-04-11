GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect, considered ‘armed and dangerous,’ is wanted for shooting a 16-year-old in Gastonia on March 9, 2023, according to the police department.

Krishawn Glenn, 18, is the man wanted in connection to the situation; police advise if you see him, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.

Krishawn Glenn (Courtesy: Gastonia Police Department)

The original incident happened around 8:50 p.m. on the 800 block of East Davidson Avenue near North Avon Street.

Authorities said upon arrival, they found a teen with life-threatening injuries.

With information on Glenn’s location, call CrimeStoppers of Gaston County at (704) 861-8000.