GASTON COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An arrest has been made following an assault involving a juvenile in Gaston County, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

It happened early Saturday morning on the 200 block of Oakland Street near Lowell, North Carolina.

The suspect, Billie Joe Meeks, 59, fled on foot after he stabbed two people, officials said.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Steven Lewis Isenhour, 45, was transported to a local hospital where he is in stable condition. The second victim, a juvenile whose information has not been released, was treated at the scene.

Around 6:30 Saturday night, Gaston Police say they arrested Meeks and charged him with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

He is currently being in the Gaston County Jail awaiting his first court appearance in Gaston County Court.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rheinson at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.