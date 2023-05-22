GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teenager is behind bars following a shooting at a McDonald’s in Gastonia over the weekend, Gastonia Police said on Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10 p.m. Sunday night at a McDonald’s location on W. Franklin Boulevard.

A victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an area medical center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Gastonia resident Martin Rojas, 18, was identified as the suspect and has since been taken into custody, officers said. He faces multiple charges including attempted murder and stolen gun possession. He is being held without bond.