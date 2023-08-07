BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Belmont leaders have taken the first step in exploring a new use for the J. Paul Ford Center.

The city has hired local firm Helt Design to perform a condition assessment for the Parks and Recreation facility. City Manager Miles Braswell noted at the July City Council meeting that the brick house at 37 E. Woodrow Ave. needed significant repairs.

“The visual condition, it doesn’t look like its something I’m proud of a city manager; therefore, I think we need to do a lot to get it back up as far as what it looks like from the street,” he said. “That doesn’t take into account what’s inside the structure.”

Council member Jim Hefferan offered a couple of ideas for future usage. It came obsolete for park purposes with the opening of the state-of-the-art rec center on Catawba Avenue in July. The Millican Pictorial History Museum is currently being housed there.

“I understand there have been some proposals of a remodel in connection with the Pictorial Museum and perhaps a move of the Sports Hall of Fame from its current location,” Hefferan said.” I’m interested in this.”

The contract with Helt, approved at the Aug. 7 council meeting, implores the firm to “understand structural deficiencies which are visibly apparent that may prevent or deter the meaningful re-use of the building.” This includes site paving, HVAC, roofing, electrical, plumbing, vertical transportation systems, building envelope, and structural systems. Braswell mentioned that of one HVAC unit was on the brink.

The cost for the assessment is a lump sum of $31,300.

Alcohol sales approved for fall concert series

Belmont leaders have given the green light to alcohol sales at the city’s fall concert series.

Also Monday, City Council approved the sale, possession, and consumption of alcoholic beverages during the Thursday Night Pops at Stowe Park. Four concerts are scheduled from Sept. 7 to Oct. 19, from 6-8 p.m. The policy covers from 5-9 p.m.

Stipulations include:

No alcohol may be brought in from outside the event area or from any establishment within the event area.

No alcohol may be taken out of the area designated for alcohol sales, possession, and consumption.

Vendor personnel will be responsible for checking IDs and for providing wristbands or other means to identify all individuals who are eligible to possess and consume alcohol.

The request came from the city’s Community Development Department. The concert series will be held in conjunction with the Farmers Market.