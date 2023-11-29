GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Belmont man is facing charges for killing a family dog during a domestic violence situation, according to Gaston County Police.

Calvin Todd Moore, 38, is facing several charges out of Cabarrus County and has been charged with felony cruelty to animals out of Gaston County.

An investigation was launched on Tuesday, Nov. 28, after a tip was received regarding an incident at a home along School Street in Belmont.

Investigators said the tipster provided information about a domestic violence situation that had led to the killing of a family pet. Detectives were able to determine a Siberian Husky mix breed dog had been killed on Monday, Nov. 27, by Moore.

Detectives said they found the dead dog buried at a different location.

Moore received a $20,000 secured bond on charges from Cabarrus County and a $100,000 secured bond on the new charge for felony cruelty to animals in Gaston County.

Moore is currently being held at the Gaston County Jail awaiting his first court appearance.

This remains an ongoing investigation.