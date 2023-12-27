BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Zachary McCarter, a Belmont Middle School student, has been selected to go to Pasadena to decorate the UPS and Junior Achievement-themed float at this year’s Rose Bowl Parade.

He’s just one of two students from across the country to be selected for this honor.

PORTION OF ZAC’S SUBMISSION VIDEO:

Credit: Sandi McCarter, Zac’s mom

Zac will be decorating the float on New Year’s Eve and sitting in the VIP area with both Junior Achievement and UPS Store officials to watch the parade. He will also be attending the Rose Bowl.

The Rose Parade will take place on New Year’s Day.