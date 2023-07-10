BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The skate park in Belmont will be renamed after a teen who lost his life from a skateboard accident following unanimous approval Monday night.

The park opened last fall fronting 13th Street behind the newly minted Belmont Recreation Center. Its new namesake, Trevor Gray, was a 13-year-old student at Belmont Middle School who was struck and killed while riding his skateboard in the city in 2005.

The name change was also unanimously approved by the city’s Park and Recreation Board. Park and Rec Director Zip Stowe noted how city council member Martha Stowe has “been a big advocate” of the motion.

A park sign will be designed, fabricated, and installed at the park.

The park board also has requested to add a memorial plaque to one of the benches at the skate park for police officer Byron Carpenter, who passed away due to a medical emergency on his way to assist with Gray.

The park features a bowl, rail slides, ramps and a beginner’s area. A covered area provides shade for those not skating.

Zip Stowe said the city has the benches already, and they just need to pay the allotted money for the plaque, listed at about $200.