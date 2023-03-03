Authorities say they are looking for Leydi Marina Garcia Cardona.

BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Belmont Police need the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl on Friday.

Authorities say they are looking for Leydi Marina Garcia Cardona, after responding to a call at Greenway Circle at 3:17 p.m. A witness last saw Cardona talking to an adult male in a gray car around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Cardona may be wearing ripped blue jeans and a teal long-sleeve shirt. She is about 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-7 tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of Ms. Cardona should call Belmont Police Department or 911. For more information, contact Lt. Matt Sherrill for more information at 704-825-3792.