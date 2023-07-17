MOUNT HOLLY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gaston County woman got lucky on Friday when her $2 Mega Millions ticket won $1 million, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Yolunda Shannon bought the winning Quick Pick ticket at the Food Lion on Highland Street in Mount Holly. She matched all five white balls, the odds of which are 1 in 12.6 million.

Shannon went to the lottery headquarters to claim her win and, after taxes, took home $712,501.

Two other tickets in California also won $1 million. Someone in Guildford County, N.C. also won by matching 4 out of 5 numbers resulting in $10,000. Winners have 180 days to claim the prizes.