BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A few words on a headstone never seem to be enough, to sum up the story of a life.

“It says it was killed In Germany in December of 1944,” said Don Cloninger.

Though Don knows some of the people buried at the Greenwood Cemetery in Belmont, there is plenty he doesn’t.

“Time to get more flags,” said Don, walking to his truck.

Every Memorial Day, Don and others place hundreds of flags next to the final resting place of veterans.

“We’re going to get it done Even if it takes us all day, we’re going to get flags out,” said Don. “Just brings a sense of pride, it’s the least thing we can do is to honor them with a flag.”

Though the words in stone may not share the whole story, the flag next to them honors an important part.