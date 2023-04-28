John Searby looks to juggle Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden duties along with his leadership role with Catawba Riverkeeper.

BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden announced John Searby as its new executive director in March, Searby took the reigns of the garden alongside his similar duties with Catawba Riverkeeper.

The move created a shared leadership model for the two like-minded organizations.

“It’s about nature preservation,” said Searby, who stepped into the director role on March 1. “Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden and the Catawba Riverkeeper share a deep-rooted passion for the world around us – from clean water to North Carolina’s beauty to fun and education. This shared leadership will allow us to converge our missions and work smarter toward effectively accomplishing our goals.”

Searby’s knows he’s got a challenge ahead of him, but he’s definitely a go-getter.

He has been the executive director for Catawba Riverkeeper since April 2019 and continues in that role under the shared leadership model. In that position, he leads staff in preserving, protecting, and restoring the Catawba-Wateree River basin’s rivers, lakes, and streams.

Searby’s previous experience includes college basketball coaching at Auburn University, collegiate athletics administration and fundraising at Bradley University, and sales leadership. He is a 1998 graduate of Milligan College with a B.A. in history and English. He also earned an M.A. in English from Tennessee Technological University.

Searby has been involved with Long Range Strategic Plan Committee at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden since early 2022, also serving the greater Charlotte region on the boards of Pharr Family YMCA, Carolina Raptor Center, and the Catawba Nation Foundation.

The new role will allow Searby to show his vision for the garden’s future as well.

“I kayak these rivers,” Searby said. “I camp these woods. I surround myself regularly with towering trees, vibrant blooms, and the pathways that connect it all together. I look forward to bringing Catawba Riverkeeper and the Garden together in their visions and day-to-day work to propel nature’s importance and preserve it for generations to come.”

The garden board of directors thinks the dual role will benefit the attraction.

“Catawba Riverkeeper has grown in its presence and awareness in recent years under the guidance of John,” board chair D. Harding Stowe said. “We know that he’ll bring this experience and long-held dedication to nature to our garden and that this shared leadership model will prove valuable beyond measure for both of our organizations.”