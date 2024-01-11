BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Danish telecommunications company has picked Gaston County for its North American home.

On Tuesday, the Gaston County Economic Development Commission announced Lynddahl Telecom America Inc. (LTA), a Danish telecommunications company, selected Belmont for its North American Hub.

According to N.C. Governor Roy Cooper, the company will bring 54 new jobs to the city and invest more than $5.6 million over the next three years to establish its first North American plastic extrusion production site at the former Marlatex Corporation facility on Brook Street.

The Danish company is known as a duct solutions provider for fiber optics installations. Building on more than 30 years of international experience in the fiber optics and duct industry, the three founders established the parent company in Denmark in 2020.

“The selection of Belmont as the site for Lynddahl Telecom America Inc.’s North American headquarters is an honor,” Belmont mayor Richard Turner said. “Their decision to invest in Belmont is not only a testament to Belmont’s potential, but also a boost to our commercial tax base. We extend a warm welcome to Lynddahl Telecom America and eagerly anticipate their active involvement as stakeholders in our vibrant community.”

The 55,000-square-foot facility will manufacture the protective conduits for fiber-optic cables.

New positions created by LTA will include production managers, plastics engineers, administrative officers, and production technicians. Salaries will vary by position; however, the average annual wage is $60,315, exceeding the Gaston County average of $50,746. These new jobs could create a yearly payroll impact of more than $3.2 million for the region.