BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A downtown Belmont shop is closing its doors this fall.

Twisted Sugar announced Friday afternoon that it will shut down its Main Street location after business on Nov. 22, the day before Thanksgiving. The store is known for its sweet treats and wide range of soft drinks flavors.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances we will be closing Twisted Sugar Belmont. We have enjoyed the Belmont Community and the support we have had over the last 3 years,” the company said in a social media post.

Twisted Sugar’s Lincolnton location will remain open. Owners plan are looking for a new spot to replace the Belmont store.