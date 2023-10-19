BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Home security video shows a breaking and entering incident at a Gaston County home.

The Gaston County Police Department released the video, with a male suspect on the porch of a home that was reportedly broken into in the 5700 block of South New Hope Road in Belmont. Officers say there are potentially three suspects total, described as follows:

A female with olive complexion and long dark hair. She was wearing a long black skirt and a head covering.

A female with olive complexion and dark hair. She spoke with a foreign accent, possibly Italian, and was wearing a floral-patterned dress and a black purse.

A male with an olive complexion, a beard and dark hair. He was wearing a dark colored polo shirt, shorts and black with white Nike tennis shoes.

Officers say the suspect vehicle is a white, late model sedan, possibly a 2020-24 Hyundai Sonata. The male suspect and the suspect vehicle are shown in the video. The registration plate was not visible.

According to police, the subjects were working together to break into houses while residents were at church. The male suspect knocked on the door while the two female suspects sat in the car, and when they realized no one was home, the male suspect went behind the residence and reportedly forced the door open.

The female suspects ended up being approached by one of the victim’s friends, and the female driver claimed to need water for her overheating car. The other female was knocking on the door, but the friend told them to leave and they drove off without the male suspect.

If you recognize this male suspect or have any information regarding this case, contact Officer G. Gunter with the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. Please reference the case number 2023-00089786.