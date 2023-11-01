BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 12-year-old boy is recovering after his bicycle collided with a truck Wednesday morning, according to the Belmont Police Department.

Officials said the incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. near Middleton Farm Drive and McKee Farm Lane.

An initial investigation revealed the juvenile was on his bicycle when he said his brakes failed and could not stop as he approached a stop sign at an intersection. He struck the truck, and the truck driver remained on scene, officers said.

Belmont PD said officers determined that the brakes did not in fact work and that the front right brake handle was inoperable.

The juvenile did not have a helmet on, officers said.

No charges are pending at this time, however, this remains an active investigation.

Queen City News confirmed with Belmont Police the young boy was transported to an area medical center with minor injuries.