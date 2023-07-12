The Marshall Tucker Band is performing in Belmont Sept. 30. (City of Belmont) (Photo by R. Diamond/Getty Images)

BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Tickets are on sale to see legends of Southern rock perform in Belmont.

The Marshall Tucker Band will headline the inaugural Soundtracks music festival Sept. 30. The event will be held in the upper field of Stowe Park downtown.

General admission to enjoy the “Can’t You See” band costs $25 and includes access to the concert area. Seating is not provided with the purchase of this ticket. Blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged.

Also performing at the festival are Today’s Yesterday Band, Ben Chapman and to-be-named DJ. Reserved seating is sold out, according to the city.