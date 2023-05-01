BELMONT, N.C (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Mount Holly city manager is heading south to assume the same position in Belmont.

Miles Braswell was named as Belmont’s city manager Monday, and will begin the new role in his hometown June 7. He has led the Mount Holly municipal staff since 2020.

“I am so appreciative of Mayor Martin and the City Council for appointing me as the next Belmont City Manager,” Braswell said in a statement. “It is an honor to manage such a great city, especially the city that is my hometown. There is nothing like coming home to aid in any way possible to make Belmont an even better place to raise a family, invest in your business, or take a day to shop and stay.”

Braswell has more than 22 years of local and state government experience, having been employed with Mount Holly since 2014. There, he began in the administration department, was promoted to assistant city manager in 201 and then was appointed to his most recent position as city manager in 2020.

Miles Braswell has been Mount Holly’s city manager since 2016. (Courtesy: City of Mount Holly)

Mount Holly said it will meet in the upcoming days to plan the recruiting process to fill the vacant role.

“We are fortunate to have had someone with Miles’ experience to lead the city during his tenure as city manager,” Mount Holly Mayor Bryan Hough said in a statement. “The council and I thank Miles for serving the City of Mount Holly for the past nine years. His dedication to Mount Holly is evident in the leadership of our departments. We wish Miles the best and support him in his new endeavor in his hometown!”

Previous to his employment in Mount Holly, Braswell was employed with the City of Charlotte and Gaston County Schools.

“I look forward to working with a great staff,” he said. “I am pleased to assist in continuing to provide excellent customer service to our citizens. From the bottom of my heart, I thank the Mayor and Council for this opportunity.”

Miles is a Belmont native and has spent most of his life living and working in Gaston County. Miles graduated from South Point High School and N.C. State University.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Miles lead our great team of employees here at the City of Belmont,” said Mayor Charlie Martin. “Miles has done a lot of great work with the mayor and City Council in Mount Holly, so we know he will be a great addition to our team, and we look forward to working with him to continue the work we are doing here in Belmont.”