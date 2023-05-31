BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A power outage is impacting more than 1,000 Belmont area residents on Wednesday afternoon, according to Duke Energy officials.

Stoplights, businesses like Walmart, and traffic cameras fell under the scope of the outage. Duke Energy reported that the cause of the outage was from a vehicle damaging their equipment.

A Duke Energy customer first reported the outage at 11:03 a.m., according to company officials. The estimated time of restoration is 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Photo: Duke Energy