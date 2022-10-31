BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought in a bank robbery that occurred midday Monday, Belmont Police said.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:30 p.m. Monday at the State Employee’s Credit Union on Wilkinson Blvd.

An initial investigation revealed a robbery suspect entered and fled in a dark-colored SUV. The suspect is described as a Black male, who was wearing a black hoodie, black face mask, black sweat pants, and blue fanny pack.

No weapons were displayed during the robbery and no injuries were reported.