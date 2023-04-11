BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teenage boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot, Belmont Police said on Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10:30 p.m. on Monday by an apartment complex at 2001 Castleton Court. A 17-year-old boy was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an area medical center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no motive given and no suspect information and this remains an active investigation.