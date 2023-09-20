BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Belmont community has stepped up its support for Amir, a five-year-old little league football star who was hit by a vehicle on September 8, by donating money and time to help with his mounting medical costs.

Belmont law enforcement tells Queen City News that Amir was hit while crossing the street with his siblings near the intersection of Kenner Boulevard and Park Road.

Authorities said the driver was not at fault in the crash.

Amir, however, was left with a significant head injury, which his mother said still gives him trouble.

Amir’s mother, Starkesha Gilliam, told QCN that her son, “still complains about his headaches. But he’s still running around, and even then I had to tell him he cannot play rough like he used to.”

As a way to help Stakesha and Amir, his Red Raider Little League family banded together Wednesday evening at My Cuban Corner to shower his family with love and to donate to help them financially.

Amir, a Red Raider, will be sidelined for the rest of the year with his injury, so his team’s family brought the gridiron to him.

Nicole Montero, the owner of My Cuban Corner, is also a team parent for the football squad and said, “Us Raiders, we are a family, we want to step up and we want to help out.”

15% of the proceeds from the Wednesday evening rush will go to Amir’s family.

“It hits home when you have little children like that. . . and she’s a mom. She’s got other children as well and him to take care of, so we wanted to kind of take that pressure off of her for a little bit.”

Just days after the crash, Belmont city leaders held an emergency meeting to discuss potential traffic safety upgrades that could be made, along with ways to streamline any ideas or address concerns they may have.

Per the numbers shared during the meeting, pedestrian-related crashes had increased in the city, however, several of those crashes were minor and happened in parking lots involving vehicles backing out of parking lots.