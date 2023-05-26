BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A few words on a headstone never seem to be enough to sum up the story of a life.

“It says he was killed in Germany of December of 1944,” said Dan Cloninger.

Though Dan knows some of the people buried at the Greenwood Cemetery in Belmont, there are plenty he doesn’t.

“Time to get more flags,” said Dan, walking to his truck.

Every Memorial Day, Dan and others place hundreds of flags next to the final resting place of veterans.

“We’re going to get it done,” Dan said. “Even if it takes us all day, we’re going to get flags out.

He continued, “just brings a sense of pride, it’s the least thing we can do is to honor them with a flag.”

Though the words in stone may not share the whole story, the flag next to them honors and important part.