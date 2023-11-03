BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A wreck on U.S. 74 across the Catawba River has shut down the road, crippling traffic in western Mecklenburg County.

The incident occurred at 4:15 p.m. on the Wilkinson Boulevard bridge. It’s closed down in both directions, according to N.C. Department of Transportation, westbound at Old Dowd Road and eastbound at East Catawba Street.

In addition to Wilkinson, traffic is backed up on southbound Moores Chapel Road, northbound Sam Wilson Road, and westbound Old Dowd .

The scene is expected to be cleared by 7:15 p.m.