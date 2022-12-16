GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It doesn’t take much to make an impact. It’s maybe 15 minutes every few weeks or for every big moment.

No matter what the occasion, the second chair in the middle of Spindle Center Barber Shop in Gastonia has been the place for it all.

“Where did it go? Where’s the time,” asked Charles Faulkner.

For the last 51 years, Charles has circled that second chair trimming, buzzing, and shaving whoever happened to be sitting there.

“It’s been good. I’ve enjoyed it. Never got rich,” laughed Charles.

He’s the only barber left at the shop and soon he’ll be leaving. He said the new building owner is making some changes.

“The only thing I regret is not keeping a record of all the first haircuts,” said Charles.

If he did have those papers, they’d likely fill up the shop. Charles’ chair has become a spot for generations.

“I cut my mother-in-law’s, my wife’s, my daughter’s, my granddaughter’s, and my great granddaughter’s hair,” listed Charles.

Though he’ll be leaving the chair behind, he’ll be going to a new barber shop just down the road.

“When people are coming here and say, I’ll follow you wherever you go, I think that says a lot,” smiled Charles.

It’s never been about hair for Charles, but rather who is sitting in his chair.

Charles’ last day will be on December 31. He’ll be starting his new job on January 3, 2023.