LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lincoln County Sheriff deputies say they charged a 53-year-old Bessemer City woman in a drug investigation and say more arrests are likely.

Deputies received information on several hydrocodone deals of Mary Carpenter Fletcher in and around the Lincoln County area during June of 2022.

Using an undercover officer, officers purchased hydrocodone from Fletcher. In the process of the investigation, a Lincoln County grand jury got indictments for Fletcher’s arrest in August.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, U.S. Marshals located and arrested Fletcher. They brought the woman back to Lincoln County, where she faces four counts of trafficking by transport, possession, and sale of hydrocodone.

Fletcher is in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $300,000 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation continues, with more arrests expected.