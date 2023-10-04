BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Every day, it’s a repeat occurrence.

“At least six times a day,” joked Cheryl.

The train tracks run right through the middle of Bessemer City. It’s been that way since the 1800s. It feels a bit old school, but that’s not a bad thing.

“It’s short and sweet and fast,” said Cheryl Moody. “It’s like the paper.”

It’s folded up like a Sunday morning bulletin. The monthly newspaper, ‘The Bessemer City Cargo Express,’ also has a little message for the soul, but with a southern twist.

“I thought, well there was a ‘Dear Abby,’ so why can’t there be a Mamaw Pearl?” said Cheryl.

To some, she’s Cheryl. But to her readers, she’s ‘Mamaw Pearl.’

“But I come up with everything on my own,” said Cheryl.

Four years ago, she decided to start a newspaper because Bessemer City didn’t have one. But, before the paper started, her corner office at Otis Merchandise Gallery was the stop for anyone looking to talk. Now, her column is her way of putting it all on paper.

“I feel relief and positive, that it’s going to help somebody,” said Cheryl.

It may come off as old-fashioned, but caring will never get old.