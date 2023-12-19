BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There’s no technical way to measure it.

“We encourage them to have a good time,” said Bobby McDonald.

But at McDonald’s Family Restaurant in Bessemer City, too much is just enough.

“I’m another one of those who has no idea how many elves are in here,” said Bobby.

Squeezed into every open space there are hundreds, maybe thousands, of elves and other Christmas decorations. Their small, beloved family restaurant is full of Christmas spirit.

“Every year, it escalates a little more,” said Susie McDonald. “You can’t help it.

Susie started collecting elves back in the early 2000s. But, she can’t remember exactly when she started decorating her and Bobby’s restaurant.

“It does give my spirit a lift,” said Susie. “I’ve been doing it for so long, I don’t know I’d be able not to do it.”

But this year, Susie didn’t have the energy to do it all. For the first time, Christmas didn’t feel cheerful. Her brother Kevin passed away last Christmas.

“He passed the day after Christmas,” she said. “He fought through Christmas. We could tell, he was fighting.”

Thankfully, she has employees – “elves” who made sure Christmas still came to McDonald’s –and Susie.

“They said, you don’t have to do anything,” said Susie. “We’ll come and get it, we’ll do it.”

Her employees see what it means to her during a challenging time.

“This is her thing, for sure,” said McDonald’s employee Tim Guyther. “She loves it; she loves bringing the people in and seeing the smiles. That’s what it’s all about.”

It took the restaurant’s employees about three days just to set up the inside of the store. Susie said, seeing people love and appreciate the decorations helps bring in her cheer.

“People that come in, they love it. With people enjoying it that does help,” said Susie.

They have a contest going. Diners can win two free meals if they guess the number of elves in the restaurant. But only Suzie knows.

“I haven’t got a clue,” said Tim. “I think there’s a hundred-something on the tree alone.”

So, that could be one way to calculate Christmas spirit.

But, maybe it’s less about counting and more about feeling.