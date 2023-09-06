BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A fire consumed parts of Bessemer City Middle School Tuesday night.

Queen City News was there as firefighters worked to control the scene.

By 9 p.m., Gaston County Schools spokesperson Todd Hagans said the school was open and working on a regular schedule. Hagans also said the school damage was minor.

Queen City News is working to learn the circumstances surrounding the fire, the extent of the fire, and if school classes continued as planned Wednesday morning.