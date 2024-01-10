BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A sewage spill resulting from Tuesday’s heavy rainfall is being reported in Bessemer City, officials announced on Wednesday.

Flood waters cause 10K+ gallon sewage spill in Mooresville

16,200 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled around 11 a.m. near W. Georgia Ave and didn’t stop until 8 p.m., according to the city.

City officials said over four inches of rain fell in a short span and that the city is exploring ways to prevent this from happening again.

A new sewage pump plan was already being rolled out to improve the system.