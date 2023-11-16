GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Blindsided. That’s how the former deputy chief at the Stanley Fire Department says he feels after finding out his job was eliminated in the Town of Stanley. On Thursday, Queen City News got to speak with the former top fire official.

QCN discovered Michael Hullet found out he was let go in an email sent from the town clerk. The email said the town had decided to reorganize public safety, and he could come to the fire department and ‘get his things.’

Hullet said he was immediately locked out of his email and he and the former fire chief were out of jobs. Hullet worked for the Town of Stanley for nine years, one year as a volunteer firefighter, and then the last eight years as a part-time deputy fire chief.

He said Monday night’s Stanley Town Council, out of nowhere, voted to restructure the fire department, moving from one part-time chief and assistant chief to a full-time fire chief.

In the wake of that vote, dozens of firefighters have walked off the job to support Hullet and former Fire Chief Eric Withers. Hullet said for years he has been emailing and asking the town for more funding for firefighting positions, and they rarely got a response.

He said there has been some bad blood over the years between him and the town manager and mayor, but he never imagined the way this was all handled. Hullet said it was extremely unprofessional.

“What hurts me is I feel I let the guys and girls in the fire department down,” Hullet said to Queen City News on Thursday. “That’s what hurts. That you did everything for them, and the town, and that’s the thanks you get. My number one job as a fire officer is to protect my people, and I feel like I can’t do that effectively because of this.”

The Town of Stanley now has an interim fire chief and a public safety director.