GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A person’s body was found by train tracks in Gaston County Wednesday night, according to the police department.

Authorities were called to the tracks between Beechwood Drive and North Webb Street around 6:30 p.m. for a ‘possible deceased person.’

Upon arrival, police say they found the body in a wooded area by those tracks; the victim was pronounced dead.

No further information has been released.