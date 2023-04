GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police announced that they found a deceased person in Duharts Creek on Tuesday morning.

The body was discovered in the 400 block of Cox Road, near Franklin Boulevard. A report came in about the body at 11:08 a.m. on Tuesday.

The site is behind Target next to I-85 and near Aberdeen Boulevard.

**DEATH INVESTIGATION**



GPD is conducting a death investigation in the 400 block of Cox Road after a deceased person was found in Duharts Creek.



This is an active investigation and there is no further info available at this time.



The initial call was received at 11:08 pic.twitter.com/DzcmWTAAVy — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) April 4, 2023

Police said this is an active investigation and no additional information is available at this time.