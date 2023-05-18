GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A body found in a creek in Gaston County last month has been positively identified, Gastonia Police said on Thursday.

Officers responded to calls on April 4, 2023, regarding a body in Duharts Creek near Cox Road where an unknown man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Images of tattoos covering the man’s body were released to the public on April 18.

Through social media, detectives were able to identify the victim as a man who was originally from Minnesota, 46-year-old Michael Hirdler.

The cause of death is still unknown and this remains an active investigation.