GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Gastonia Police are asking the public to help with positive identification of a man whose body was found earlier this month.

Officers responded to calls regarding human remains at Duhart Creek around 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, near 400 Cox Road.

The man was described as a middle-aged white man with multiple tattoos on his arms including Emilie, Winter, and Misty.

There are also tattoos on his legs including a butterfly, frog, monkey, and spider.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-866-6880.